'Grey's Anatomy' Star Jason George Is Heading To Firefighter Spin-Off

"Grey's Anatomy" star Jason George has joined the cast of the firefighter-themed "Grey's" spin-off! Is this the end of Ben and Miranda?
Appearing:
Tags: access hollywood, television, who does jason winston george play in grey's anatomy, greys anatomy jason george facebook, jason george on grey's anatomy, hollywood, interviews, greys anatomy jason george video, celebrity news, access, grey's anatomy jason winston george, greys anatomy jason george actor, entertainment, celebrity, gossip, breaking news, jason winston george grey's anatomy, entertainment news, grey's anatomy jason george
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.