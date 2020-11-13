Main Content

‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Star Giacomo Gianniotti Admits That It ‘Feels Like The Last Season’

11/13/20
Giacomo Giannotti is dishing on all things “Grey’s Anatomy,” from that jaw-dropping McDreamy return to his character’s mental health journey. While he’s not quite sure when the long-running series will end, he told Access Hollywood exclusively, “We’re trying to close those loose ends and tie up the show.” He also chatted about his new film, “Acquainted,” and discussed his partnership with Nobis’ charitable initative “No Cold Shoulder.”

