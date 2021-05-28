Also available on the nbc app

“Grey’s Anatomy” star Camilla Luddington who plays Jo Wilson on the hit ABC medical drama is sharing some juicy details about the upcoming, June 3rd season finale. She told Access Hollywood, “Meredith takes on a new role in the hospital, we’re going to see that happen. There is maybe a wedding happening that episode, lots of twists and turns. Jo makes two really big life decisions and it’s a lot of relationship drama, movement, shifts, happening.” The actress also revealed that this season she was given fake scripts and didn’t know that some members of the cast were exiting. The “Grey’s Anatomy” season finale airs June 3rd on ABC.

