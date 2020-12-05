Also available on the nbc app

Will Meredith Grey pull through? 'Grey's Anatomy' star Kelly McCreary told Access Hollywood that she really doesn't know how Meredith's battle with COVID-19 will play out on this season. Kelly shared that she doesn’t want Ellen Pompeo's character to die, but she does love that Meredith was able to reunite with Patrick Dempsey's character Derek Shepard. Kelly also teased what fans can expect from her character Maggie Pierce.

Appearing: