Spoiler alert if you haven’t seen the most recent episode of “Grey’s Anatomy.” In an unexpected turn of events, it was revealed on Thursday night’s episode that Jesse Williams who plays Dr. Jackson Avery is leaving the hit ABC medical drama after 11 years. His last appearance on the show will be on May 20, in an episode titled, “Tradition.” Grey’s fans have been anxiously awaiting Jackson and Dr. April Kepner’s reunion on the show but no one expected his departure!

