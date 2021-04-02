Also available on the nbc app

Warning – spoilers ahead! On the most recent episode of “Grey’s Anatomy,” fan favorite characters Mark Sloan, played by Eric Dane, and Lexie Grey, played by Chyler Leigh returned. They visited Meredith Grey on her imagined beach, who currently has Covid-19 and is on a ventilator. During the episode, they encouraged Meredith to keep on living and eventually she was taken off her ventilator and was breathing on her own. Mark Sloan and Lexie Grey previously passed away after the episode in the series where they were in a major plane crash, which devastated fans.

