Gretchen Rossi is taking a trip down memory lane! The reality star looked back on some of her most iconic moments while filming "The Real Housewives of Orange County" and revealed what would need to happen for her to return to the hit Bravo show. Gretchen also got candid about her never-ending feud with Tamra Judge and admitted that she wouldn't return to the show if she was involved. Plus, Gretchen opened up about motherhood and shared why she and Slade haven't tied the knot yet.

