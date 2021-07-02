Main Content

Access
WEEKDAYS

Gretchen Rossi Says '2 Very Big Things' Would Need To Happen For Her To Return To 'RHOC'

CLIP07/01/21
Also available on the nbc app

Gretchen Rossi is taking a trip down memory lane! The reality star looked back on some of her most iconic moments while filming "The Real Housewives of Orange County" and revealed what would need to happen for her to return to the hit Bravo show. Gretchen also got candid about her never-ending feud with Tamra Judge and admitted that she wouldn't return to the show if she was involved. Plus, Gretchen opened up about motherhood and shared why she and Slade haven't tied the knot yet.

Appearing:
Tags: Access, gretchen rossi, Gretchen Rossi news, tv news, Real Housewives, real housewives news, The Real Housewives of Orange County, The Real Housewives of Orange County news
S2021 E017 minInterviewNews and InformationDaytime
  • Most Recent
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.