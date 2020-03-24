Also available on the NBC app

Greta Thunberg shared a health update with her 10 million Instagram followers after spending two weeks in self-isolation amid the coronavirus pandemic. The teenage climate activist revealed why she believes she contracted COVID-19, describing symptoms she and her father experienced upon returning home from a trip to central Europe. Greta explained that in her native Sweden, one can't get tested for the illness unless they need emergency medical equipment, so she's had to follow recommendations to shelter in place on her own, even finding temporary lodging away from her mother and sister.

