Greta Thunberg celebrated her 18th birthday with a hilarious message to the people who don’t agree with her stance on the importance of climate change. The Swedish activist shared a selfie with the snarky caption, “Thank you so much for all the well-wishes on my 18th birthday! Tonight you will find me down at the local pub exposing all the dark secrets behind the climate- and school strike conspiracy and my evil handlers who can no longer control me! I am free at last!” The teenage activist was recently awarded the Gulbenkian Prize for Humanity back in July and donated the $1.15 million prize money to environmentally-focused organizations.

