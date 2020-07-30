Also available on the nbc app

The Showtime docuseries "Outcry" tells this true story of a high school football star named Greg Kelley who had his life ripped away after being wrongfully convicted of sexual abuse. He and his family spent six years trying to clear his name and documented it all. They're now hoping to bring awareness to the story to get him full justice. Greg and his wife Gaebri recently joined Access for their first television interview, where they opened up about what they've been through. The final episode of the five-part documentary airs Aug. 2 on Showtime.

