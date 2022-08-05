Main Content

Grant Gustin Thanks 'The Flash' Fans In Heartfelt Message After Final Season Announcement

CLIP08/05/22

"The Flash" star Grant Gustin is getting ready for his final race. The hit CW drama is coming to an end after nine seasons, and now, the star of the show is reflecting on his time playing the iconic DC comics character in an Instagram video posted on Friday. "It's been an incredible nearly ten years of playing this character and getting to be a part of this show with an amazing cast and crew," he said in part. Grant has been playing speedster Barry Allen, aka The Flash since the show premiered in October 2014, a role that he says he will live with forever. The 13-episode final season of the show will air on the CW in 2023.

Tags: Grant Gustin, the flash, cw, fans, dc comics
