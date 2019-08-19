Granger Smith and Wife Amber Can’t Hold Back Tears While Sharing Reason For Moving After Son's Death

Also available on the NBC app

After Granger Smith and his wife Amber Smith tragically lost their 3-year-old son, River, in a horrific drowning accident, the parents are packing up the home the little boy ever knew to find a new place. The country star took to YouTube to open up about the heart wrenching decision, saying, "After the accident with River, it changed the way we felt there. There was a lot of – thousands of really good memories and one really bad one."

