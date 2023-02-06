The 2023 Grammy Awards was a night to full of exciting, emotional and history-making moments! Harry Styles won big with Album of the Year for "Harry's House." His victory was announced by one of his superfans, and he gave her the sweetest hug onstage! Beyoncé became the most awarded artist in Grammy history and celebrated the wins after getting stuck in traffic on the way to the show. And Adele and Lizzo brought home awards – making the night full of fun moments!

