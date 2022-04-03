Mickey Guyton is paving the way! On the red carpet at the 2022 Grammys, the country singer chatted with Access Hollywood about the importance of supporting Black artists, sharing, "I am proof standing here that you should invest in Black talent, you know, there's equity in us and if we just get the opportunity ... there is so much possibility." Plus, Mickey gushed about her husband being her "security blanket."

