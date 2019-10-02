Grammys 2019: Kacey Musgraves 'Can't Believe' She's Already Won Big At The Award Show

Kacey Musgraves talks with Access at the 2019 Grammys and reacts to already winning before the official show starts! And, she talks about her fierce red carpet fashion.
Appearing:
Tags: Access, 2019 grammys, grammys, grammy awards, grammys 2019, 2019 grammy awards, the grammys, award season, award shows, red carpets, music, musicians, Kacey Musgraves, Kacey Musgraves grammys, Kacey Musgraves music, Kacey Musgraves interview, Kacey Musgraves grammy awards, Kacey Musgraves music videos, Kacey Musgraves music video
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.