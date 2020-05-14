Also available on the nbc app

Grace Kelly's granddaughter is launching a gender-neutral clothing line inspired by her royal family! Pauline Ducruet credits mom Princess Stephanie of Monaco's famously androgynous style from her pop star days as the foundation for her newest collection, telling Tatler that growing up and looking at photos of her mother's outfits from the '80s and played a huge role in how she sees fashion. Pauline's late grandmother was a Hollywood icon, of course, before leaving movie stardom to marry Prince Ranier in 1956, and the designer reflected on how Grace's timeless glamour is definitely incorporated into Alter – but she's more focused on presenting a modern take.

