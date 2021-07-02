Also available on the nbc app

If you're in the mood for a twist on a TV favorite, look no further than the new "Gossip Girl"! Access Hollywood caught up with the series' cast – including Jordan Alexander (Julien) and Whitney Peak (Zoya) – at the New York premiere celebration. The actresses showed off their killer style, dished on how they prepared for their roles and revealed whether they’re bigger fans of Serena van der Woodsen or Blair Waldorf!

