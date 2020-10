Also available on the nbc app

Gordon Ramsay's youngest son is just too cute! One-year-old Oscar Ramsay stole the show when he joined his dad for a video interview on "The Kelly Clarkson Show." "Do not do this to me!" Kelly, who is itching for another baby of her own, gushed when Gordon surprised her with the adorable toddler. "I so want another child, and my husband is like, 'No! We have four!'"

Appearing: