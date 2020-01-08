Gordon Ramsay Jokes That Baby Oscar Is Already A Food Critic After Spitting Out His First Solids

Also available on the NBC app

Gordon Ramsay's 9-month-old son already has discerning taste in the kitchen! While chatting with Access Hollywood's Sibley Scoles, the celebrity chef revealed that Oscar has already tried his first solids – and he wasn't too impressed! "He spat them out within three seconds and it was butternut squash puree. You can sort of lip read … and I think the words that came out of his mouth was 'f***ing disgusting!'" Gordon also teased that the forecast for the emotional new season of "24 Hours To Hell & Back" is "100 percent tears." Season 3 of "24 Hours To Hell & Back" debuts Jan. 7 at 9/8c on FOX.

