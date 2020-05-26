Also available on the NBC app

Bon appétit! Gordon Ramsay dished about family life in quarantine when he joined Access Hollywood's Sibley Scoles via Zoom to chat about Season 2 of his adventure docuseries, "Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted." The celebrity chef admitted that he has been spoiling his children with delicious meals for breakfast, lunch and dinner! "I've done more cooking in the last two months than the last two years," he said. "I'm getting up making milkshakes. I'm making bread. I swear to god, my hands are cut!" The TV personality also opened up about how fatherhood has changed him and revealed son Jack's reaction his crazy stunts on the show! "Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted" premieres on National Geographic Sunday, June 7, at 10/9c.

