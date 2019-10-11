Gordon Ramsay 'Blacked Out' During Son Oscar's Birth: 'I Dropped On The Floor'

Also available on the NBC app

Gordon Ramsay was not prepared to watch his wife Tana give birth for the first time! The "Masterchef" star was out of his element in the delivery room when his fifth child, Oscar, was born in April, as Tana had kept him out away from the action during her first four births. "I fainted. I literally, I dropped on the floor," Gordon revealed on "The Jonathan Ross Show, " explaining that even the soothing sounds of an Ed Sheeran CD couldn't keep him calm amid the commotion.

