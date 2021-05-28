Also available on the nbc app

Access Hollywood has an exclusive first look at Lifetime's new movie, "Gone Mom: The Disappearance of Jennifer Dulos," which recreates the events surrounding Jennifer's tragic disappearance and what led to the arrest of her estranged husband Fotis Dulos. Access Hollywood's Zuri Hall chats with Annabeth Gish and Warren Christie about starring in the upcoming TV flick, which premieres June 5 on Lifetime.

Available until 06/26/21

