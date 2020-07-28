Fit Stars Over 50: Matthew McConaughey, Rob Lowe & Lenny Kravitz Share Their Secrets
Camilo Villegas is mourning an unimaginable loss. The pro golfer's daughter, Mia, has died at just 22 months old. The PGA Tour confirmed the sad news in a statement this week, revealing that little Mia passed away on Sunday in Miami after battling cancer. The organization offered its condolences, calling Mia a member of the PGA family. Camilo, a four-time PGA Tour champion, opened up about Mia's difficult health journey in an emotional press conference at the Korn Ferry Challenge in June.