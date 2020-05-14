Also available on the nbc app

Go, Goldie Hawn, go! At 74, the Hollywood icon is showing us all up in quarantine and proving that you don't have to go outside to get your sweat on! Goldie shared a video of herself jumping for joy on a small trampoline inside her home to the tune of Dua Lipa's "Physical." "My crazy @mindup mindful movement for today. Dance, jump and twirl like nobody’s watching, and thanks @dualipa for the best addition to my trampoline playlist! #letsgetphysical," she captioned the fun post.

Appearing: