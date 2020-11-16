Also available on the nbc app

The secret to Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell's longtime love is that there is no secret! The couple, who first met in 1968, discussed the evolution of their 37-year romance during an interview for "CBS Sunday Morning." The Oscar-winning actress explained of their successful relationship, "It's that you both wanna be together. I mean, you've gotta want to be together." Russell agreed, saying, "It's up and down, it's sideways, it's whatever. At the end of the day, how do you explain it? I don't know! I guess it's as simple as saying, for me, it's the same thing as what you're saying. I call that love."

