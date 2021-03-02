Also available on the nbc app

Can you say relationship goals! Longtime loves Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell packed on the PDA by sharing a steamy smooch on Golden Globes night in a sweet photo taken by Kate Hudson. The "Almost Famous" star simply captioned the snap of her mom and stepdad, "They real cute." The entire family came together for the virtual award ceremony to celebrate Kate following her Best Actress nomination. In addition to Goldie and Kurt, the actress was joined by boyfriend Danny Fujikawa, brother Oliver Hudson and her three kids — including 2-year-old daughter Rani Rose, who stole the spotlight with her adorable chatter during the show!

