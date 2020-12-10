Also available on the nbc app

Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell have a love story for the ages, but have never felt the need to legally become Mr. and Mrs. "The Christmas Chronicles 2" stars, who have been together for 37 years, opened up to People about their reasoning for never tying the knot. "For people like us, the marriage certificate wasn't going to create anything that otherwise we wouldn't have," Kurt explained. Goldie added, "It's not about the marriage. It's about the people and the relationship, and the will to stay together. And that's a big one, because if you want it, you can have it."

Appearing: