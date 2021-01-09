Also available on the nbc app

Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell have a new baby! The 75-year-old actress took to Instagram to announce the addition of the couple's rescue pup, who apparently joined the famous family over the holidays. In a sweet snap, Hawn struck a pose as she cradled the four-legged cutie against her chest. "Look what Santa rescued for me," she captioned the post. "Introducing Roy Hawn Russell #goodboyroy." Although she didn't specify whether the dog was actually a gift from her longtime partner, the actor recently reprised his role as Kris Kringle in the Netflix movie "The Christmas Chronicles 2." Hawn also starred opposite Russell in the sequel as Mrs. Claus.

