Goldie Hawn Gets Candid About Her Past Battle With Depression

Goldie Hawn is opening up about her battle with depression. The 75-year-old actress talked about her mental health on Tuesday’s episode of “Good Morning Britain.” During the show, the mom of three opened up about how difficult it was for her to adjust to life in the spotlight. "When I was young, I became depressed. I was 21 and I was rising to success. I know it sounds terrible, but it's a very, very difficult thing, I didn't necessarily want that,” the Oscar winner said. Goldie talked about her struggles while promoting her organization “MindUp” which focuses on improving mental health in children.

