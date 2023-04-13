Goldie Hawn can't resist a good beat when she hears it! The Hollywood icon busted a move with fellow shoppers at a department store recently, joining the crowd for a seemingly impromptu rendition of "Cha Cha Slide." Goldie showed off her impressive dance skills and signature sunny attitude while swaying along with a smile. The 77-year-old shared the cute moment on Instagram and admitted that she just couldn't help but join the fun. "Can’t waste a good song… even if everyone is watching," she wrote in her caption.

NR Celebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight