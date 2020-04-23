Also available on the NBC app

Does the name Rebecca Hudson ring a bell? It would if Goldie Hawn's plans had worked out! The Hollywood icon literally had to go with her gut when choosing the perfect moniker for her now famous daughter, Kate. Goldie revealed to People that she was initially set on naming her baby girl "Rebecca" but changed her mind last minute in labor, when Kate kicked her so hard that Goldie found herself unexpectedly inspired!

