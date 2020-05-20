Also available on the nbc app

Goldie Hawn is keeping it positive during lockdown! The Hollywood icon sent a message to fans via her Instagram, encouraging followers to post videos of them or their loved ones laughing to alleviate stress apathy while the world is quarantined due to the COVID-19 pandemic. While trying to explain her idea, her husband, Kurt Russell, has his own ideas about how to help, tickling her with a branch from just off-camera.

Appearing: