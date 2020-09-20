Also available on the nbc app

Ruth Bader Ginsburg's legacy will live on. Gloria Steinem and director Julie Taymor reacted to the beloved Supreme Court Justice's death, while chatting with Access Hollywood's Zuri Hall about upcoming biographical film "The Glorias" based on Steinem's life. "We've known each other a very long time, and we're the same age, and I feel she was and still is my teacher," the feminist icon and political activist said of Ginsburg. Taymor added, "We don't have Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the justice, but we still have the voices that can be loud and get out there and speak." Steinem also described Meghan Markle as "smart, authentic, funny, political" following their high-profile conversation on voting. "The Glorias" premieres Sept. 30 on digital and Amazon Prime Video.

