Gloria and Emily Estefan are getting real about a painful time in their relationship: when Emily came out. The music icon and her 25-year-old daughter relived their conflict on Facebook Watch's "Red Table Talk: The Estefans," which they host with Gloria's cousin Lili. "I was like, 'Hey, I'm in love with this girl,'" Emily recalled of telling Gloria she liked women. "The first thing you said was, "If you tell your grandma, and she dies, your blood is on her hands." The mother and daughter went on to emotionally discuss their perspectives on the conflict and where they stand now.

