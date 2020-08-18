Also available on the nbc app

Gloria Estefan is among the many mourning the loss of Naya Rivera. The music icon tells Access Daily's Kit Hoover and Scott Evans about working with the "wonderful" late actress on "Glee," and how Naya opened up to her about her career goals. And, Gloria reflects on her new hit LP "Brazil305," which was recorded in 2017 but delayed following the passing of the superstar's mother. The album is available now. Gloria also confirms why she and husband Emilio Estefan are such a perfect match and breaks down why she turned down the chance to appear alongside Jennifer Lopez and Shakira at the Super Bowl halftime show. Plus, Gloria gushes over daughter Emily's budding music career and says she has the talent of a young Stevie Wonder or Prince!

