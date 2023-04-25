Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney are bringing their rom-com energy to real life! The pair have been showing off their undeniable chemistry on the set of their upcoming movie "Anyone But You" in recent weeks, and the fun has turned into a playful friendship fans are loving. Glen and Sydney brought the laughs to the CinemaCon stage in Las Vegas this week, where Glen had a cute response after Sydney called him "Top Gun." Despite how well the budding A-listers clearly get along, any gossip that they've taken things to the next level has been debunked. A source tells Access Hollywood that Glen and his co-star are not dating. In fact, the “Euphoria” star is spoken for! 25-year-old Sydney got engaged to boyfriend Jonathan Davino last year. As for Glen, Access’ source says he and girlfriend Gigi Paris have split after three years together but Sydney has nothing to do with the breakup.

