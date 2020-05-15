Also available on the NBC app

Tom Cruise always feels the need for speed! Glen Powell dished on the A-list star's impressive pilot skills as he chatted with Access Hollywood's Sibley Scoles via Zoom about the upcoming blockbuster "Top Gun: Maverick" which hits theaters on Christmas Day. "He's real-life Maverick," he said of Tom. "I feel like the character and the man have now merged together, like the myth and the legend are now one, and now we get to see it in all its glory." Glen also discussed his charity motorcycle ride with friends in partnership with Frontline Foods to donate food to the hardworking nurses and staff at Dignity Health California Hospital Medical Center in downtown Los Angeles. The group picked up 250 meals from the Voltaggio STRFSH restaurant in Santa Monica to distribute to frontline workers at the hospital.

