Glen Powell is the breakout star of "Top Gun: Maverick," playing Hangman, the self-proclaimed best pilot in the Navy. During an exclusive interview at Sky Combat Ace San Diego, Glen gave Access Hollywood's Scott Evans a taste of what it was like to film the movie's flight scenes. The actor also recalled the meaningful experience of watching "Top Gun" for the first time with his dad. Then, Access surprised Glen when his whole family joined the interview! "Top Gun: Maverick" hits theaters May 27.

