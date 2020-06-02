Also available on the NBC app

“Glee” stars and fellow celebrities are reacting to a recent controversy involving Lea Michele. After Lea posted about George Floyd, her former co-star Samantha Ware retweeted and flung serious allegations against the actress. “LMAO REMEMBER WHEN YOU MADE MY FIRST TELEVISION GIG A LIVING HELL?!?! ILL NEVER FORGET. I BELIEVE YOU TOLD EVERYONE THAT IF YOU HAD THE OPPORTUNITY YOU WOULD ‘S*** IN MY WIG!’ AMONGST OTHER TRAUMATIC MICROAGGRESSIONS THAT MADE ME QUESTION A CAREER IN HOLLYWOOD.” Now, other stars are reacting. Access Hollywood has reached out to Lea’s team for comment.

