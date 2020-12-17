Main Content

Elena Samodanova is getting candid on how she really feels about her estranged husband Gleb Savchenko. During an Instagram Live, the 36-year-old answered some burning questions from fans while whipping up some pancakes. When a follower asked about the ballroom dance studio she runs with the "Dancing with the Stars" pro, Elena couldn't help but to lash out at her ex, who is currently on vacation with his new reported love interest Cassie Scerbo. "We’ve tried to figure out … if we’re going to be running it together. Not at this moment, I’m just too pissed at him. So I won’t be able to do anything at this moment. Maybe later," she said.

