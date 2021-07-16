Main Content

Gizelle Bryant Accuses Karen Huger Of Making Up 'RHOP' Storylines To Stay Relevant

Gizelle Bryant is giving it to us straight! On this week's episode of "Housewives Nightcap," the reality star breaks down the premiere episode of "The Real Housewives of Potomac." Gizelle shares her candid thoughts on newbie Mia Thornton and sets the record straight on those cheating rumors surrounding Wendy Osefo. Gizelle also calls out Karen Huger for being jealous of her and accuses her castmate of making up storylines to stay relevant. Plus, Gizelle reveals if she's back on the dating market following her split from Jamal.

