Gisele Bündchen's 6-Year-Old Daughter With Tom Brady Is Her Mini-Me In Striking Throwback Snap

Also available on the NBC app

Gisele Bündchen's little girl is her total mini-me! The supermodel shared a snap of 6-year-old Vivian Brady alongside a throwback from her childhood to share the uncanny resemblance between mother and daughter. "Do you guys think my baby girl and I look alike?" Gisele wondered. Of course, fans quickly noticed the striking similarities, and Tom Brady even weighed in with a sweet comment about his two favorite ladies!

Appearing: