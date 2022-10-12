Gisele Bundchen is an advocate for consistency in relationships. The 42-year-old model left one single praying hands emoji comment on a post that former monk and author Jay Shetty posted to his Instagram on Tuesday. "You can't be in a committed relationship with someone who is inconsistent with you," the post said. Gisele's comment comes as speculations swirl of potential marital troubles between her and Tom Brady and that they have both hired divorce lawyers, according to multiple reports.

