Gisele Bündchen is showering her husband with love for his birthday! The former Victoria's Secret model posted a touching tribute to her man on Wednesday to mark his 45th year. "Happy birthday to one of the most focused, disciplined and fashionable person I know! [Tom Brady] you are so loved and we are always here cheering for you and wishing you all the most wonderful things in life!" she captioned a photo of Tom at a Tampa Bay Buccaneers game with their kids, Benjamin and Vivian.

