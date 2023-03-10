Main Content

Gisele Bundchen Dances On Stripper Pole For Sexy New Fashion Campaign For Arezzo

CLIP03/10/23

Gisele Bundchen is showing off some sexy dance moves! On Friday, Italian fashion company Arezzo shared a new campaign to their Instagram of the 42-year-old model dancing around a pole rocking multiple sexy outfits and shoes in every scene. "SHE IS BACK!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Your time has come! Become the best version of yourself with the new #ArezzoMyTurn collection," Arezzo captioned the video. Gisele's steamy new campaign comes just a few months after her divorcing retired NFL star, Tom Brady.

