Also available on the nbc app

Sara Bareilles, Busy Philipps, Renee Elise Goldsberry and Paula Pell are hitting all the right notes! The “Girls5Eva” stars tell Access Hollywood’s Sibley Scoles at the Hollywood Bowl about their new musical comedy series, premiering May 6 on Peacock, and how their on-screen friendship blossomed into a real-life bond. And, Sara reflects on writing a song for the show, which Renee says they all “open-mouth cried” over. Sara’s new album, “Amidst the Chaos: Live at the Hollywood Bowl” drops May 21.

Appearing: