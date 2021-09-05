Main Content

Girls Aloud Singer Sarah Harding Dies At 39 After Battle With Breast Cancer

Girls Aloud singer Sarah Harding has passed away. The pop star died Sept. 5 after a battle with breast cancer. She was 39. Her mother, Marie, announced the sad news on Instagram, penning a bittersweet message to fans honoring Sarah's courage and legacy. "I'd like to thank everyone for their kind support over the past year. It meant the world to Sarah and it gave her great strength and comfort to know she was loved," she wrote in part.

