Girls Aloud singer Sarah Harding has passed away. The pop star died Sept. 5 after a battle with breast cancer. She was 39. Her mother, Marie, announced the sad news on Instagram, penning a bittersweet message to fans honoring Sarah's courage and legacy. "I'd like to thank everyone for their kind support over the past year. It meant the world to Sarah and it gave her great strength and comfort to know she was loved," she wrote in part.

NR Celebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight