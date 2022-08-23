Main Content

Girlfriend Of Late Oregon Football Star Spencer Webb Reveals She's Pregnant: 'We Created an Angel'

Kelly Kay, the girlfriend of late Oregon football player, Spencer Webb, announced on Monday that she is pregnant with his child. The soon-to-be-mom shared the news on Instagram, "We created an angel before heaven gained one all you ever wanted was to be a father…I know you'll be the best one from up above. Can't believe I have to do it without you but knowing I'll have a piece of you keeps me going. I can't wait to meet the person that's half you, half me. I love you forever," she wrote.

