“Ginny and Georgia” star Antonia Gentry is speaking out. The actress shared a lengthy and personal Instagram post days after the show came under fire for a joke about Taylor Swift which the music superstar didn’t find amusing. Antonia reflected on her gratitude for being part of the No. 1 Netflix series and the outpouring of love it’s received. Though the 23-year-old did not mention Taylor or address the controversy, many fans don’t think the timing and content of her post is a coincidence. Earlier this week, Taylor called out the series for taking a swipe at her dating life in the first episode, tweeting in part, “Hey Ginny & Georgia, 2010 called and it wants its lazy, deeply sexist joke back. How about we stop degrading hard working women by defining this horse s**t as FuNnY.”

