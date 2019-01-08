Gina Rodriguez's Husband Made Her Promise This While Filming 'Jane The Virgin' Wedding (EXCLUSIVE)

Also available on the NBC app

Gina Rodriguez had an emotional ride saying goodbye to "Jane the Virgin." The actress chatted exclusively with Access about filming the show's series finale wedding scene while also preparing for her real-life nuptials to longtime love Joe Locicero, who she wed on May 4, 2019. "My husband made me promise that I wouldn't waste all my tears on Jane's wedding and I had to cry at our wedding also," Gina revealed, joking, "So, what's good is that I'm really good at doing that! The tears for him were semi-real!"

